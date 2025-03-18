Taty Castellanos Injury: Suffers new injury

Castellanos was diagnosed with a left soleus distraction after not playing versus Bologna due to discomfort in the area, Lazio announced.

Castellanos was technically available a few days after returning from a thigh injury but was unable to perform and will miss at least a couple of weeks, Sky Italy reported. Lazio could use the same lineup as in the past game or introduce Pedro, Tijjani Noslin or Loum Tchaouna instead of midfield to be more aggressive.