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Taty Castellanos News: Bags brace Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 7:41am

Castellanos scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-0 win against Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Castellanos scored a pair of goals Friday, goals in the 66th and 68th minutes assisted by Pablo Felipe and Jarrod Bowen, respectively. He now has four goals across his last eight Premier League appearances, a big reason why West Ham have at least temporarily played themselves out of the relegation zone.

Taty Castellanos
West Ham United
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