Taty Castellanos News: Comes up empty in loss
Castellanos generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.
Castellanos had no luck on Sunday, winning three aerials while failing to get a shot on target in 45 minutes of play. Since his move to West Ham, the forward has scored two goals in 11 PL appearances, recording eight shots on target, nine key passes and making two successful dribbles in that span.
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