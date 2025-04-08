Taty Castellanos News: DNP against Atalanta

Castellanos (thigh) was an unused sub in Sunday's 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Castellanos had 15/20 minutes in him, but the game didn't break right for him to play, coach Marco Baroni stated after the game. He'll have better chances of making a cameo midweek versus Bodo/Glimt on Thursday and, if it goes well, he could start over Fisayo Dele-Bashiru or Boulaye Dia against Roma on Sunday.