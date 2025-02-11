Fantasy Soccer
Taty Castellanos headshot

Taty Castellanos News: Goal and two assists in huge win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Taty Castellanos scored one goal and assisted twice from eight shots and two chances created in Sunday's 5-1 win against Monza.

Castellanos scored and provided two assists to continue an impressive attacking run. He has now scored three goals and provided three assists in his last five matches in all competitions. He attempted eight shots in this match; he hasn't attempted any more in a game this season.

