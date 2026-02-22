Taty Castellanos News: Insufficient effort Saturday

Castellanos generated three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.

Castellanos missed the target a few times from inside the box, and his lone big chance created didn't lead to a goal during this match. The former Lazio and New York City FC standout is struggling to find his rhythm in the Premier League, recording just one goal in seven appearances so far. He'll hope to get back on track if he retains the starting spot going forward, in which case he should be able to perform close to his average of 2.6 shots (0.9 on goal) per game.