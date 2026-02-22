Taty Castellanos News: Insufficient effort Saturday
Castellanos generated three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.
Castellanos missed the target a few times from inside the box, and his lone big chance created didn't lead to a goal during this match. The former Lazio and New York City FC standout is struggling to find his rhythm in the Premier League, recording just one goal in seven appearances so far. He'll hope to get back on track if he retains the starting spot going forward, in which case he should be able to perform close to his average of 2.6 shots (0.9 on goal) per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taty Castellanos See More
-
Football Predictions
Europa League Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, April 17311 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DFS Soccer: DraftKings MLS Picks and Tips for Wednesday, June 29June 29, 2022
-
Sorare
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on SorareJanuary 4, 2021
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11October 14, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10October 6, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taty Castellanos See More