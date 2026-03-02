Taty Castellanos headshot

Taty Castellanos News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Taty Castellanos scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 loss versus Liverpool.

Castellanos scored during Saturday's clash, though that proved to do little but spoil the clean sheet. It was never a competitive match and Liverpool were comfortably in control throughout. Castellanos did well to finish, but with the team around him struggling so heavily, he will have to be very efficient with limited chances.

Taty Castellanos
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taty Castellanos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taty Castellanos See More
Europa League Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, April 17
SOC
Europa League Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, April 17
Author Image
BJ Cunningham
319 days ago
DFS Soccer: DraftKings MLS Picks and Tips for Wednesday, June 29
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings MLS Picks and Tips for Wednesday, June 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 29, 2022
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on Sorare
SOC
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on Sorare
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
January 4, 2021
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 14, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 6, 2020