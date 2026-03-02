Taty Castellanos News: Nets in loss

Taty Castellanos scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 loss versus Liverpool.

Castellanos scored during Saturday's clash, though that proved to do little but spoil the clean sheet. It was never a competitive match and Liverpool were comfortably in control throughout. Castellanos did well to finish, but with the team around him struggling so heavily, he will have to be very efficient with limited chances.