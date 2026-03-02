Taty Castellanos News: Nets in loss
Taty Castellanos scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 loss versus Liverpool.
Castellanos scored during Saturday's clash, though that proved to do little but spoil the clean sheet. It was never a competitive match and Liverpool were comfortably in control throughout. Castellanos did well to finish, but with the team around him struggling so heavily, he will have to be very efficient with limited chances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taty Castellanos See More
-
Football Predictions
Europa League Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, April 17319 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DFS Soccer: DraftKings MLS Picks and Tips for Wednesday, June 29June 29, 2022
-
Sorare
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on SorareJanuary 4, 2021
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11October 14, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10October 6, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taty Castellanos See More