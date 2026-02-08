Castellanos opened his Premier League account in the 26th minute by rising high to hammer home a header from El Hadji Malick Diouf's cross. His off-ball movement consistently occupied Burnley's center-backs and gave West Ham United a reliable outlet to break pressure after halftime. That strike held up as the difference, with Burnley unable to find an answer despite pushing harder in the second half. Castellanos finished with just one shot on the day, snapping an zero for 14 drought in the Premier League by being ruthless when his moment arrived.