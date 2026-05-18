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Taty Castellanos News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Taty Castellanos scored one goal to go with eight shots (four on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Newcastle United.

Castellanos had ridiculous volume during Sunday's loss, he took eight shots and put four on goal. Unfortunately for him and the Hammers he could only manage to finish one of those shots. In the end that lone goal just wasn't enough to earn even a point from the clash, pushing West Ham ever closer to relegation.

Taty Castellanos
West Ham United
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