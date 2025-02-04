Taty Castellanos News: Scores Monday's winner

Castellanos scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari.

Castellanos scored the match-winning goal Monday, a strike in the 64th minute assisted by Mattia Zaccagni. It marked his eighth Serie A goal of the season and his first since Dec. 21. He recorded multiple shots on target for the ninth time this season. He also made five clearances and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.