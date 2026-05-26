Taty Castellanos News: Scores opener in 3-0 win

Taty Castellanos scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Leeds United.

Castllanons scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season as he opened the scoring against Leeds, before they went on to win 3-0. The result was not enough to keep them in the Premier League on the final day. He joined from Lazio in January and started 17 of his 18 games played in, the only substitute appearance coming in gameweek 37 against Newcastle.