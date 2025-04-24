Taty Castellanos News: Scores opener with acrobatic finish

Castellanos scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Genoa.

Castellanos opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a spectacular scissor-kick volley, capitalizing on a nice cross from Luca Pellegrini coming from the left flank. This goal marked his 10th in Serie A this season in 24 appearances. He has now scored one goal in each of his last two games across all competitions and will look to continue that streak on Monday against Parma.