Castellanos has completed his transfer after a few weeks of discussion around his planned move, with the forward inking a four-and-a-half year deal with the Hammers. He is coming off a decent few seasons since transferring to Italy in 2023, with his best campaign coming in the 2024\/25 season, when he made 13 goal contributions in 29 appearances. This campaign, he has recorded five goal contributions in 11 appearances, still with a decent output, and mainly missing out due to injury. With the club recently unloading Niclas Fullkrug, Castellanos is likely to bid for a starting role immediately, competing with Callum Wilson for time.