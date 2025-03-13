Fantasy Soccer
Taty Castellanos News: Starts in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Castellanos started and played 67 minutes during Thursday's one-all draw with Viktoria Plzen.

Castellanos got the start Thursday, and seemingly moved well after a thigh injury sidelined him for about a month. He did little on the ball and seemed to be off his game though, struggling before coming off. Castellanos will have one domestic match, Sunday against Bologna, before he gets the international break to get back up to speed.

