Taty Castellanos News: Struggles in Roma match
Castellanos drew one foul and recorded one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.
Castellanos drew his first start since dealing with a calf injury but was engulfed by the Roma defense in a tight game. He'll look to stay healthy and recapture his best shape after a pair of physical problems. He has recorded two goals, two assists, 13 shots (five on target) and five chances created in his last five displays.
