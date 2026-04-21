Taty Castellanos News: Three shots Monday
Castellanos registered three shots (two on goal) in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.
Castellanos led the team with three shots Monday, putting two on target in the goalless draw. He now has eight shots (five on target) and two chances created over his last two matches, which represents arguably his best run of form of the season. The Hammers will need him to stay productive on the attack in order to avoid relegation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taty Castellanos See More
-
Football Predictions
Europa League Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, April 17April 17, 2025
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DFS Soccer: DraftKings MLS Picks and Tips for Wednesday, June 29June 29, 2022
-
Sorare
How to Play Daily Fantasy Soccer on SorareJanuary 4, 2021
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11October 14, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10October 6, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taty Castellanos See More