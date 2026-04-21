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Taty Castellanos News: Three shots Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Castellanos registered three shots (two on goal) in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Castellanos led the team with three shots Monday, putting two on target in the goalless draw. He now has eight shots (five on target) and two chances created over his last two matches, which represents arguably his best run of form of the season. The Hammers will need him to stay productive on the attack in order to avoid relegation.

Taty Castellanos
West Ham United
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