Taylor Calheira News: Assists on Wednesday

Calheira assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus St. Louis City SC.

Calheira set up the equalizer for Calvin Harris in the 55th minute. Calheira managed to register 16 passes and also won three duels. He has featured in only 12 games this campaign and has started only four of them and this was his first goal contribution of the campaign.