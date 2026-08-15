Taylor Calheira News: Back on bench
Calheira (ankle) is among the substitutes for Saturday's duel versus Colorado Rapids.
Calheira had made three successive starts before getting hurt, and his comeback could boost the team's offensive power going forward. However, the striker has yet to produce a goal or assist after 10 matches played in the 2026 MLS season, and he's now relegated to backup duty while Dejan Joveljic features up front.
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