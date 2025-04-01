Fantasy Soccer
Taylor Harwood-Bellis headshot

Taylor Harwood-Bellis Injury: Cleared for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Harwood-Bellis (thigh) is an option for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Ivan Juric.

Harwood-Bellis will miss no club time due to the injury he picked up while on international duty, with the defender set to be an option Wednesday. This is solid news for the club, as he is a regular starter in the defense and will expect to see that spot back almost immediately against Palace.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis
Southampton
