Taylor Harwood-Bellis Injury: Out Saturday

Harwood-Bellis (ankle) is out for Saturday's match against Burnley, according to manager Ivan Juric. "We had a problem with Harwood-Bellis with his ankle, I was optimistic after the game against Ipswich but things are not going well. We will see for next week but for this game, he won't be ready."

Harwood-Bellis is heading to the sidelines after his withdrawal from the club's last contest at halftime, deemed to be carrying an ankle injury. This will leave him out for their FA Cup match, although he will eye a return next contest against Bournemouth on Feb. 15. However, this will come down to his training, as he likely will not be rushed back as he is a regular starter.