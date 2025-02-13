Taylor Harwood-Bellis Injury: Out Saturday

Harwood-Bellis (ankle) is out for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Ivan Juric. "We have a problem with Taylor, he's not ready yet and I'm really disappointed about that."

Harwood-Bellis is going to miss a second straight match Saturday, with the defender still not ready due to his ankle injury. This is a significant loss for the club, as he is a regular starter in the defense. He has no timeline for a return at the moment, with Wellington Damascena as his possible replacement while out.