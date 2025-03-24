Fantasy Soccer
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Injury: Picks up thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Harwood-Bellis suffered a thigh injury in Friday's friendly against France U21 and has returned to Southampton to begin his recovery. Coach Lee Carsley indicated in a press conference that the injury is likely minor, Jack Rosser reports for The Sun.

Harwood-Bellis was forced off in the 62nd minute of Friday's game due to a thigh injury and has returned to Southampton for assessment and recovery. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but he has been a regular starter this season, and his potential absence could impact the starting lineup. If he is unavailable against Crystal Palace on April. 2, Armel Bella-Kotchap is expected to take on a larger role in central defense.

