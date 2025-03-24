Taylor Harwood-Bellis Injury: Picks up thigh injury

Harwood-Bellis suffered a thigh injury in Friday's friendly against France U21 and has returned to Southampton to begin his recovery. Coach Lee Carsley indicated in a press conference that the injury is likely minor, Jack Rosser reports for The Sun.

