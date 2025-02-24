Taylor Harwood-Bellis Injury: Should be available Tuesday

Harwood-Bellis (ankle) is expected to be available for Tuesday's game against Chelsea, manager Ivan Juric told media Monday. "Harwood-Bellis will be in the [squad], if he trains today he could be on the bench," Juric said.

The Saints will be without Jan Bednarek (fatigue) for this clash, and while Harwood-Bellis is expected to back, all signs point to him being on the bench and not in the XI. Regardless, he'll add some much-needed defensive depth to a defensive line that has struggled all season long.