Taylor Harwood-Bellis Injury: Still sidelined
Hardwood-Bellis (ankle) is not an option for Saturday's match against Brighton, according to manager Ivan Juric.
Hardwood-Bellis is still not an option for the club, as he will be sidelined for a third straight game due to his ankle injury. This continues to be a brutal loss for the club, as he is a regular starter, starting in 22 of his 23 appearances. Nathan Wood will likely continue in his spot while out.
