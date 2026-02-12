Taylor Washington News: Retires after 2025 season
Washington (knee) announced his retirement at the end of the 2025 MLS season.
Washington ended the 2025 season sidelined due to a knee injury, but the left-back, who was 32 years old at the end of the campaign, decided to end his playing days. The defender played professionally for 10 seasons and spent his entire six-year MLS career with Nashville SC.
Taylor Washington
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now