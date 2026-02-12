Taylor Washington headshot

Taylor Washington News: Retires after 2025 season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Washington (knee) announced his retirement at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

Washington ended the 2025 season sidelined due to a knee injury, but the left-back, who was 32 years old at the end of the campaign, decided to end his playing days. The defender played professionally for 10 seasons and spent his entire six-year MLS career with Nashville SC.

Taylor Washington
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now