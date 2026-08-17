Tayo Adaramola News: Completes permanent move to Cercle Brugge

Adaramola has completed a permanent transfer from Crystal Palace to Belgian Pro League side Cercle Brugge, the club announced.

Adaramola joined Palace's academy at age 12 and signed his first professional contract in 2020, making his senior debut in February 2022 during an FA Cup fourth round win over Hartlepool. Adaramola is expected to compete for regular first-team minutes at Cercle Brugge after over a decade in Palace's system.