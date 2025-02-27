Fantasy Soccer
Tayvon Gray headshot

Tayvon Gray Injury: Available against LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Gray (leg) is fully fit and available for Saturday's trip to LAFC, according to manager Pascal Jansen.

Gray started training after Saturday's trip to Miami and is now fit and available once more. The defender was deemed fully fit and has the chance to compete in the starting XI for Saturday's clash. Gray was a major part of the starting XI when fit in 2024, with his ability to fill in anywhere in the backline, though he's most at home at right-back.

Tayvon Gray
New York City FC
