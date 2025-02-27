Tayvon Gray Injury: Available against LAFC

Gray (leg) is fully fit and available for Saturday's trip to LAFC, according to manager Pascal Jansen.

Gray started training after Saturday's trip to Miami and is now fit and available once more. The defender was deemed fully fit and has the chance to compete in the starting XI for Saturday's clash. Gray was a major part of the starting XI when fit in 2024, with his ability to fill in anywhere in the backline, though he's most at home at right-back.