Tayvon Gray Injury: Injured during pre-season friendly

Gray (leg) suffered an injury after limping off the field in their final pre-season friendly, according to Andrew Leigh of the Hudson River Blue.

Gray looks to be a late call for Saturday's contest, with the defender being the latest player to hit the injury list after suffering a leg injury. This could be a brutal loss for the club, as they could be without their starting full-backs, with Kevin O'Toole dealing with an undisclosed injury as well. He will hope to be fit after possibly facing a fitness test ahead of the contest, with Mitja Ilenic as a likely replacement if fit.