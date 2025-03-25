Tayvon Gray Injury: Plays one half in MLS NEXT PRO

Gray (leg) played one half in Monday's MLS NEXT Pro 2-1 victory over Carolina Core to build his fitness as part of his recovery process from his injury.

Gray has been working hard on his recovery after suffering a setback to his leg injury just eight minutes into his first start of the season against LAFC on March. 2. He is nearing a return after playing one half with the second team Monday to build his fitness. Saturday's clash against Atlanta might come too soon but he could be back for the game against Minnesota on April. 6.