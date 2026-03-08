Tayvon Gray headshot

Tayvon Gray News: Assists vs Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Gray assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Orlando City SC.

Gray had another solid performance, assisting his first of the season vs Orlando. He is already doing better than 2025, where he failed to land on the scoresheet all season in 31 appearances (27 starts), paving a path for more goal contributions for the right back.

Tayvon Gray
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tayvon Gray See More
