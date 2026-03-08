Tayvon Gray News: Assists vs Orlando
Gray assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Orlando City SC.
Gray had another solid performance, assisting his first of the season vs Orlando. He is already doing better than 2025, where he failed to land on the scoresheet all season in 31 appearances (27 starts), paving a path for more goal contributions for the right back.
