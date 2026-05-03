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Tayvon Gray News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Gray has served his one match suspension and will be an option to the clash with Columbus on Sunday.

Gray has recorded a start in all 10 appearances at right back for NYCFC, already recorded a goal and an assist on the season, a better outing after failing to find the scoresheet in 2025. He is also averaging about 2.1 crosses and 2.2 clearances a contest.

Tayvon Gray
New York City FC
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