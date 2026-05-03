Tayvon Gray News: Clears suspension
Gray has served his one match suspension and will be an option to the clash with Columbus on Sunday.
Gray has recorded a start in all 10 appearances at right back for NYCFC, already recorded a goal and an assist on the season, a better outing after failing to find the scoresheet in 2025. He is also averaging about 2.1 crosses and 2.2 clearances a contest.
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