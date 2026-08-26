Tayvon Gray News: Extends deal through 2029

Gray has signed a contract extension with New York City FC through 2028-29, with a club option for 2029-30, the club announced.

Gray has made 175 appearances across all competitions since debuting as a Homegrown product in 2019, contributing three goals and 15 assists. He has made at least 20 starts in each of the last five MLS seasons and established himself as one of the league's most reliable right-backs while helping the club win the 2021 MLS Cup and 2022 Campeones Cup. He reached Century Club status in 2024 and holds the record for the most appearances by a Homegrown player in club history. The new contract is a recognition of his consistency and long-standing importance to the club.