Tayvon Gray News: Scores late winner

Gray scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.

Gray came in the clutch on Sunday to score in the final minutes of extra time to give NYCFC the won over the Union. This was his first goal in 2024 and just his second in MLS, a rare occurrence for the defender. He remains the starter at right back for the team, featuring in the starting Xi for a second straight time, making six tackles with five interceptions and four clearances.