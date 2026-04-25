Tayvon Gray News: Sent off Saturday

Gray was shown a red card in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Montreal.

Gray left his side with 10 men after earning a couple of yellow cards in a few minutes during the defeat. He's now banned for next Sunday's meeting with D.C. United and could bounce back versus Columbus Crew on May 10. The full-back has been heavily involved throughout the campaign, so this event forces the squad to a change in its usual lineup, perhaps deploying Raul Gustavo in his place.