Tecatito Corona Injury: Exits with discomfort Saturday
Corona went down with some pain in his leg during the second half of Saturday's 3-1 loss to Pachuca.
Corona has been unable to stay fit for long periods throughout the season, with this issue coming after he made three straight starts for the first time in 2026. While he has failed to get involved in a goal over those three games, it would be a relevant blow to Rayados' lineup if they lose the attacker for subsequent fixtures. However, Sergio Canales will most likely return to the initial squad in such scenario.
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