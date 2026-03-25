Tecatito Corona Injury: Picks up muscle blow

Corona suffered a muscular injury during warmups prior to Saturday's match against Guadalajara, per Bernardo Ferreira of Excelsior.

Corona is now a doubt for future matchups with the team yet to release official information about his issue. Given the winger's injury history, he might be reserved in the next few games to avoid the risk of a worse problem. With Lucas Ocampos (undisclosed) and Sergio Canales (thigh) sidelined as well, Christian Reyes took his place against Chivas and could continue to see action if all of those players remain out.