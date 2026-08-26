Tecatito Corona headshot

Tecatito Corona News: Active match in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Corona generated two shots (one on target), 15 crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 loss to Leon.

Corona was one of Monterrey's more active presences in the match, leading the team in touches and getting into dangerous areas, though his crossing accuracy was poor throughout. His seven chances created across five matches this season reflect consistent creative involvement, and with one goal and one assist to his name, his overall attacking upside remains evident despite the result. His next fixture against Atletico de San Luis, who sit 16th in the standings, presents a favorable opportunity to translate that involvement into a direct contribution.

Tecatito Corona
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tecatito Corona See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tecatito Corona See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Liga MX Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Liga MX Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 15, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 17, 2019
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
April 16, 2019
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday-Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday-Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
April 15, 2019