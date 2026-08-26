Tecatito Corona News: Active match in loss

Corona generated two shots (one on target), 15 crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 loss to Leon.

Corona was one of Monterrey's more active presences in the match, leading the team in touches and getting into dangerous areas, though his crossing accuracy was poor throughout. His seven chances created across five matches this season reflect consistent creative involvement, and with one goal and one assist to his name, his overall attacking upside remains evident despite the result. His next fixture against Atletico de San Luis, who sit 16th in the standings, presents a favorable opportunity to translate that involvement into a direct contribution.