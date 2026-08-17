Tecatito Corona News: Logs assist off bench in win
Corona delivered an assist, had one off-target shot and sent in two crosses (one accurate) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.
Corona was brought off the bench for the first time this season after being a starter in each of the previous three outings, but still found time to contribute as he used a perfect free-kick cross to assist Jorge Agustin Rodriguez for the goal that sealed the 6-1 win deep into stoppage time. This was the first assist of the season for the playmaker, who brings a lot of upside due to his role in set pieces and willingness to send cross after cross after cross into opposition's box.
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