Tecatito Corona News: Logs assist off bench in win

Corona delivered an assist, had one off-target shot and sent in two crosses (one accurate) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.

Corona was brought off the bench for the first time this season after being a starter in each of the previous three outings, but still found time to contribute as he used a perfect free-kick cross to assist Jorge Agustin Rodriguez for the goal that sealed the 6-1 win deep into stoppage time. This was the first assist of the season for the playmaker, who brings a lot of upside due to his role in set pieces and willingness to send cross after cross after cross into opposition's box.