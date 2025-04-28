Tecatito Corona News: Provides assist in loss

Corona assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Pachuca.

Corona notched his third assist in two straight games by sending in a cross that German Berterame finished off in the 51st minute of Sunday's clash. Despite having limited time on the field for a stretch of the campaign, the winger has now set up eight goals between the regular season and playoffs, tying Alexis Vega's record for the league lead. Additionally, Corona has been his squad's top set-piece taker with Sergio Canales (calf) sidelined, though he's likely to lose that upside once the Spaniard recovers.