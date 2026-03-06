Tecatito Corona headshot

Tecatito Corona News: Scores and assists on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Corona scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-0 win against Queretaro.

Corona netted in the 84th minute assisted by Luca Orellano and then returned the favor by assisting him back in the 91st minute. Corona has now contributed to three goals this campaign despite just starting twice across seven appearances.

Tecatito Corona
Monterrey
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tecatito Corona See More
