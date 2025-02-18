Tecatito Corona News: Scores and provides assist in win

Tecatito Corona scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory against Queretaro.

Corona scored and assisted in the first half to help his side go out to an early 3-0 lead. He scored the opener in the second minute, following in after Ricardo Chavez Soto hit the woodwork from a corner. He then assisted German Berterame in the 25th minute for the third goal. In his 45 minutes, he created two chances for the fourth time in the last six matches.