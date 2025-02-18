Fantasy Soccer
Tecatito Corona headshot

Tecatito Corona News: Scores and provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Tecatito Corona scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory against Queretaro.

Corona scored and assisted in the first half to help his side go out to an early 3-0 lead. He scored the opener in the second minute, following in after Ricardo Chavez Soto hit the woodwork from a corner. He then assisted German Berterame in the 25th minute for the third goal. In his 45 minutes, he created two chances for the fourth time in the last six matches.

Tecatito Corona
Monterrey
