Tecatito Corona News: Scores in draw

Corona scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-2 draw against FC Juarez.

Corona doubled his side's lead with a brilliant shot to the top angle of the far post during first-half stoppage time against Bravos. Other than that, it was a quiet display for the attacker, who was initially deployed in a No. 10 role due to Sergio Canales' (thigh) absence. It was the third goal of the campaign for Corona, and it also marked the third direct contribution in his last two appearances. He's among the team's best offensive assets but has struggled to secure a starting job, and his value may now depend on the status of injured teammates such as Canales and Anthony Martial (shoulder).