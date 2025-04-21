Fantasy Soccer
Tecatito Corona headshot

Tecatito Corona News: Shines in starting appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Corona assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Leon.

Corona picked up his first start in five appearances and made a critical impact by racking up two assists in a match for the second time this season. This also marked his second straight game accounting for three chances created. Additionally, he set a seaosn-high with 41 completed passes in the victory.

Tecatito Corona
Monterrey
