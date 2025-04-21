Tecatito Corona News: Shines in starting appearance
Corona assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Leon.
Corona picked up his first start in five appearances and made a critical impact by racking up two assists in a match for the second time this season. This also marked his second straight game accounting for three chances created. Additionally, he set a seaosn-high with 41 completed passes in the victory.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now