Tecatito Corona headshot

Tecatito Corona News: Starts versus Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Corona (leg) has retained a starting spot for Tuesday's meeting with Puebla.

Corona was not dealing with a severe injury from the blow that forced him to leave the previous game. He has been selected over Sergio Canales in an attacking midfield role and should be one of his side's most dangerous threats in a favorable fixture. However, Corona has been held off the score sheet in each of his last three Liga MX starts.

Tecatito Corona
Monterrey
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