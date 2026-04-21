Tecatito Corona News: Starts versus Puebla
Corona (leg) has retained a starting spot for Tuesday's meeting with Puebla.
Corona was not dealing with a severe injury from the blow that forced him to leave the previous game. He has been selected over Sergio Canales in an attacking midfield role and should be one of his side's most dangerous threats in a favorable fixture. However, Corona has been held off the score sheet in each of his last three Liga MX starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tecatito Corona See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Liga MX PicksMarch 15, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsApril 17, 2019
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksApril 16, 2019
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday-Wednesday UCL PicksApril 15, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tecatito Corona See More