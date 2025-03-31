Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tecatito Corona headshot

Tecatito Corona News: Three shots from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Corona had three shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Club Tijuana.

Corona would appear off the bench against Tijuana seeing 50 minutes of play after a first half substitution. He would see a decent effort but saw no goal contributions, with two crosses and three shots. He has now made his past three appearances from the bench.

Tecatito Corona
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now