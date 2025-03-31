Tecatito Corona News: Three shots from bench
Corona had three shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Club Tijuana.
Corona would appear off the bench against Tijuana seeing 50 minutes of play after a first half substitution. He would see a decent effort but saw no goal contributions, with two crosses and three shots. He has now made his past three appearances from the bench.
