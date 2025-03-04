Tecatito Corona News: Two assists off bench

Tecatito Corona assisted twice to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory against Santos Laguna.

Corona turned the tide of the match Sunday when he supplied two assists in just 21 minutes after entering the match just past the midway point of the second half. The left-sided midfielder found himself on the bench after a string of five successive starting opportunities. During the Clausura campaign, Corona has made nine appearances (seven starts), scored once and supplied four assists.