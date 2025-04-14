Tecatito Corona News: Unused substitute in loss

Corona (undisclosed) was an unused substitute during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tigres.

Corona has retuned to training and is ready to see action despite being left on the bench for the derby. The talented dribbler could be an option on either wing, adding depth to the rotation along with Lucas Ocampos, Sergio Canales (foot) and Jordi Cortizo. Before losing consistency due to injuries, Corona recorded a goal and five assists over his first 10 Clausura 2025 appearances.