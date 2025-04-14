Fantasy Soccer
Tecatito Corona headshot

Tecatito Corona News: Unused substitute in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Corona (undisclosed) was an unused substitute during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tigres.

Corona has retuned to training and is ready to see action despite being left on the bench for the derby. The talented dribbler could be an option on either wing, adding depth to the rotation along with Lucas Ocampos, Sergio Canales (foot) and Jordi Cortizo. Before losing consistency due to injuries, Corona recorded a goal and five assists over his first 10 Clausura 2025 appearances.

Tecatito Corona
Monterrey
