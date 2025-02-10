Tecatito Corona News: Whips in five crosses
Corona recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Juárez.
Corona saw his second consecutive start Saturday, registering 65 minutes of play after seeing 59 minutes last outing. He was okay in his time on the field, with the highlight of his performance his five crosses. He has registered five or more crosses in three of his five appearances since the new year.
