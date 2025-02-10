Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tecatito Corona headshot

Tecatito Corona News: Whips in five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Corona recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Juárez.

Corona saw his second consecutive start Saturday, registering 65 minutes of play after seeing 59 minutes last outing. He was okay in his time on the field, with the highlight of his performance his five crosses. He has registered five or more crosses in three of his five appearances since the new year.

Tecatito Corona
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now