Ted Ku-DiPietro Injury: Absent due to shoulder injury

Ku-DiPietro is not available for Saturday's game versus Toronto as he deals with a shoulder problem, the league announced Friday.

Ku-DiPietro has yet to start in MLS play this campaign, so his absence mostly limits the team's options to replace Darren Yapi and Dante Sealy. The former D.C. United winger will continue to work on his recovery, but he'll be a risky fantasy pick without an expected timeline.