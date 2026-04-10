Ted Ku-DiPietro Injury: Facing long recovery after surgery

Ku-DiPietro (shoulder) has undergone a medical procedure and is expected to be assessed again in five months, the team reported Friday.

Ku-DiPietro will now be forced to spend at least a few months in his rehabilitation process from the issue that has sidelined him since early April. He was used exclusively as a substitute over the first five weeks of the season, failing to score or assist while recording limited involvement around the field. Both Darren Yapi and Dante Sealy might stay active on the wings for the duration of the injured player's absence.